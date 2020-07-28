Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells 1,341 Shares of Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $18,706.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,332.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 54,069 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $812,116.38.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 45,331 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $681,778.24.

On Thursday, June 11th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 33,384 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $419,636.88.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -3.62. RealReal Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 108.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RealReal in the first quarter valued at about $11,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RealReal by 132.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RealReal by 178.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 571,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in RealReal by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 518,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Nomura lifted their price target on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on RealReal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.47.

