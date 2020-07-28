Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Christopher J. Mccormick Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $14,556.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,218.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.36 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,194,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after buying an additional 3,934,935 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,121,000 after buying an additional 3,305,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $80,833,000 after buying an additional 451,490 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,587,224 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $19,729,000 after buying an additional 138,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.