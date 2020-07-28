RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins Purchases 900 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $20,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,473.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wendye Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Wendye Robbins bought 2,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $67,626.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Wendye Robbins bought 1,600 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $41,232.00.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $570.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

