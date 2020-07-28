First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) COO Tanya A. Butts Acquires 1,300 Shares

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) COO Tanya A. Butts bought 1,300 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $17,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,011.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Community Co. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 17.35%. Equities analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Community in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Community from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Community by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Community by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Community by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Community by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.