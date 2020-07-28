8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 955 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $15,728.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 8X8 alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, Matthew Zinn sold 117 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $1,791.27.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.