Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,407 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 14,880.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 2,344.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

