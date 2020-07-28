Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 36,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd by 28.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd in the first quarter valued at about $925,000.

Shares of Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About Nuveen New York Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

