5,979 Shares in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

CZNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Dorwart acquired 1,764 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $33,463.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry L. Lehman acquired 3,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $264,251.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,649 shares of company stock worth $163,236 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

