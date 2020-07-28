Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $115,000 in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 102.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

