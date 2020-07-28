Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 2,386 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,386 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $13,364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AAON by 494.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 75,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AAON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,514,000 after acquiring an additional 61,344 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in AAON by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $53,455.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,514. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 0.74. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

