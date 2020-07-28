Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Zuora stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Zuora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $198,044.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

