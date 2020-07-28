Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $116,000 in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $84,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.71. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

