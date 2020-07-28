Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

GAMR stock opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.09. ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $62.39.

