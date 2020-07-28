Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $40.68.

