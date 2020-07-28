Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,478 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Skyline by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,013,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 64,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Skyline from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Skyline from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SKY stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Skyline Co. has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.88 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.