Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,093 Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the first quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 46.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 62,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $7,864,051.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $6,338,083.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $138.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

