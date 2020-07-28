Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $756.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.17.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.