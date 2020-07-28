Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 71,953 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

FATE stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

