Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 3.09. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

