6,204 Shares in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91.

