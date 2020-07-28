Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,652,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 63.9% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Micro Focus International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFGP. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

