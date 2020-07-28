Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 477,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 321,261 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 451,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

