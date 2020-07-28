Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

