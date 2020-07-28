Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XTL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.44.

