Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $119,000 Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 15,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Shares of SMIN opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

