Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $124,000 Investment in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,772,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 416,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,436,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 505,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

