2,899 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.