Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 45.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 28.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $67,944.00. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,209,612.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

