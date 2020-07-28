Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of iCAD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in iCAD by 18.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iCAD by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICAD. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. iCAD Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.56% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. Equities research analysts predict that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,007,325.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

