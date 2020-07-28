Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $125,000 in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 72.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 489.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,072,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 64.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

