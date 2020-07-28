Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in IBERIABANK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 74,633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of IBKC opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.