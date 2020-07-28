Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $125,000 in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,795 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.