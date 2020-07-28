9,400 Shares in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 54,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust alerts:

Shares of CEV stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

About Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.