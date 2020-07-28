Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.86

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $3.17. Aimia shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 126,589 shares trading hands.

AIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Aimia and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Aimia in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Aimia alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of $296.75 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aimia Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.