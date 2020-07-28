TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.66

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.66 and traded as high as $141.63. TMX Group shares last traded at $140.57, with a volume of 73,363 shares.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$133.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.66.
In other news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.
TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.
