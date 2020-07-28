TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.66

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $121.66 and traded as high as $141.63. TMX Group shares last traded at $140.57, with a volume of 73,363 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on TMX Group from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$133.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.66.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$220.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group Ltd will post 6.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.