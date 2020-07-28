Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.49 and traded as high as $1.90. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 17,284 shares.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 million and a PE ratio of 33.93.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd bought 202,600 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,733,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,619,392. Insiders bought 679,000 shares of company stock worth $878,857 over the last 90 days.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

