NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NexJ Systems Inc (TSE:NXJ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.50. NexJ Systems shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,391 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexJ Systems Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc provides enterprise customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a suite of customer relationship management software solutions to insurance, wealth management and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and capital markets, as well as for sales, trading, and research.

