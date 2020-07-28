ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.47. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 21,873 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

