Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.88

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $116.88 and traded as high as $156.40. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $156.40, with a volume of 105 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88.

About Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

