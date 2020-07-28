Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.54

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.54 and traded as high as $53.60. Swisscom shares last traded at $53.45, with a volume of 3,723 shares changing hands.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

