IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 222,268 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IsoRay in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in IsoRay by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in IsoRay by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 542,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IsoRay by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IsoRay by 748.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

