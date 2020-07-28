LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $3.50. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 383,765 shares trading hands.

LPTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,680 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of LightPath Technologies worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

