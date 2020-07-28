Ossen Innovation (NASDAQ:OSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.49

Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.18. Ossen Innovation shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 25,723 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ossen Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ossen Innovation stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ossen Innovation Co Ltd (NASDAQ:OSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Ossen Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Ossen Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSN)

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of pre-stressed steel materials. Its products include plain surface steel wires and strands, and earth coated and zinc-coated pre-stressed steel materials. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

