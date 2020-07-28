Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA):

7/25/2020 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

7/24/2020 – Rush Enterprises had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Rush Enterprises is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2020 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

6/16/2020 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/13/2020 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/8/2020 – Rush Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/30/2020 – Rush Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,021,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James E. Thor sold 40,026 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,841,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

