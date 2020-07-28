Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.34

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.34 and traded as high as $10.48. Owens-Illinois shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 1,009,153 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens-Illinois from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

