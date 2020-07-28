ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.00. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 150,089 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.65.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.43 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 4.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 14.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 333,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,551,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 235,886 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

