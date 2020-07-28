ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.37

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2020

ChipMOS Technologies Inc – (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.37 and traded as high as $21.52. ChipMOS Technologies shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 14,621 shares.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 15.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 276,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

