USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.30. USA Technologies shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 27,834 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

