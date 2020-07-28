Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.45

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.45 and traded as high as $5.29. Identiv shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 49,518 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVE. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $89.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Identiv Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 60,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 780.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

