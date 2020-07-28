Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yeti (YETI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yeti (NYSE: YETI):

7/24/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $35.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

6/23/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2020 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

6/18/2020 – Yeti had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $41.00.

6/5/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2020 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of YETI opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.96. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $47.96.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 98.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Yeti news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $11,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

